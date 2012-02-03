It's a great Superbowl season story -- too bad it's not true!

Kim Kardashian is not dating New Jersey Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, she wrote on Twitter Friday.

"Dating rumors are always fun when u don't even know the people your supposedly linked to! Who makes this stuff up!" the reality star, 31, wrote.

A new web rumor claimed that Sanchez, 25, and the newly single Kardashian (who filed for divorce from Kris Humphries in October) have been quietly seeing one another, with a planned rendezvous for Superbowl weekend.

For his part, Sanchez is said to be dating Victoria's Secret model Kate Upton. He dated actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler back in 2010, and was romantically linked to Hayden Panettiere last summer.

Panettiere, 22, shot down that report herself to Us Weekly. "I swear I'm not dating him at all. Honestly. I'm a huge Jets fan and became very good friends with him and his buddies."

Just two Superbowls ago, Kardashian was the most-watched girlfriend in the stands, as then-boyfriend Reggie Bush and the New Orleans Saints won their first-ever Super Bowl against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami.

