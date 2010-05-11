After a very public relationship and breakup with NFL star Reggie Bush, reality star Kim Kardashian says she is single and "on the market."

"This is a new life for me," she told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS FM radio show "On Air with Ryan Seacrest." "I haven't been single in years. I never thought I would like being single."

Kim admits that she's a hopeless romantic and that she still believes in love. "I'm not the dating type. I'm a relationship kind of girl," she tells Seacrest. "The next one that comes into my life will be my husband."

