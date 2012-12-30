Going into 2013, Kim Kardashian is counting her blessings.

Just hours after her boyfriend of nine months Kanye West confirmed the couple will give birth to their first child in the new year, the pregnant Kourtney & Kim Take Miami star took to her blog to gush about their happy news.

PHOTOS: Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the perfect match

"It's true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us," Kardashian, 32, wrote on her Celebuzz blog early Dec. 31, referring to her late father Robert Kardashian, Sr. -- who died of esophageal cancer in 2003 -- and West's mother, Donda, who passed away four years later.

PHOTOS: The Kardashian family through the years

"Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family. Happy New Year!!! Xo" Kardashian blogged.

West confirmed the couple's pregnancy during a Sunday night concert in Atlantic City. The "Heard Em' Say" rapper, 35, told the crowd to "stop the music and make noise for my baby mama," referring to his girlfriend, who was in the audience.

VIDEO: Kanye West makes Kim Kardashian throw out all her clothes

Shortly after West's big announcement, his girlfriend's family took to Twitter to express their joy.

Tweeted Khloe Kardashian-Odom, "Keeping secrets is hard with so many family members! Especially when you are so freaking excited! Love is everything!"

Added Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner: "I am a happy girl! Wowza! Oh BABY BABY BABY!!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian: I'm "So Blessed and Lucky" to Be Pregnant With Kanye West's Baby