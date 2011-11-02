SYDNEY (AP) -- A grim-looking Kim Kardashian says "intuition" led her to pull the plug on her 72-day-old marriage.

Kardashian told the hosts of Australia's "Sunrise" program on Thursday that she followed her heart and felt there was no right or wrong way to handle the demise of her brief marriage to pro basketball player Kris Humphries.

The reality TV star filed for divorce on Monday from Humphries after just 10 weeks of marriage. Critics have accused her of marrying Humphries in a lavish made-for-TV ceremony as part of a money-making publicity stunt.

Kardashian says she is hurt by such suggestions.

Kardashian and her sister Khloe are in Australia to promote a line of handbags.