When it comes to finding an outfit that will bring a look from blah to sexy in a flash, celebs look no further than Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dresses.

Kim Kardashian, 31, is no stringed to putting her assets on display in the label's figure-hugging numbers that accentuate each and every one of her famous curves.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Katie Cassidy are newer to the fan base. "They're just so beautiful and perfect and chic. They're sexy and modern and they fit everyone really well. It's just amazing how it makes your body look so womanly with the structure," Cassidy once told Us Weekly of the designs.

Herve Leger by Max Azria's runway show in NYC in September attracted several stars including Cassidy, LeAnn Rimes, Ashlee Simpson and Jessica Szohr, who all rocked the skin-tight couture. There's no doubt that the show will boast the same A-list crowd when it shows at New York Fashion Week for its Fall/Winter 2012 season on February 12.

