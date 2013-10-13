Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend bootcamp class together

By Us Weekly

Workout buddies! Kim Kardashian and her beau Kanye West took just enough time out from doting on baby North to squeeze in a bootcamp session together on Friday, Oct. 11. The first-time parents were spotted at 6:30 a.m. at Barry's Bootcamp class in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Kardashian, 32, and West, 36, both wore matching black outfits and arrived just a few minutes late before burning off some calories. "It was super early and a grueling workout," a source tells Us Weekly. But "the couple was all smiles, showing affection toward each other and being very encouraging."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has been known to stop by for a session at the celeb-loved bootcamp (which has classes in the NYC, LA and London areas), but the rapper has only gone once or twice before. "They were cute," the source adds. "[They were] smiling at each other in the mirror when they were running side by side on the treadmills."

Kardashian is working hard to get back to her post-baby body. Insiders tell Us "she's lost about 40 pounds and only has 10 more to go."

Supporting each other isn't new for these two. That same night, Kardashian brought North along to support the "Blood on the Leaves" singer at his Jimmy Kimmel late night appearance. The reality star showed off her toned post-baby curves during the outing as West later discussed how he's misunderstood, his haters, fashion and the paparazzi. He also opted out of apologizing to Kimmel for his previous hate tweets toward the ABC host.

