Very fittingly, first-time parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gained a little independence on Independence Day! A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the pair took baby North to Kim's stepdad, Bruce Jenner's beach house in Malibu, Calif., where her family was celebrating the holiday together. It was the newborn's first reported outing since she left the hospital June 21 after being born five weeks early.

"Kim has taken North on a few playdates, but she can't do it with lots of people since she's still so small," a source explains.

No doubt the new family enjoyed some time on the beach, where Kim's half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were photographed by the water and hanging on the balcony with Kylie's boyfriend, actor Jaden Smith.

Indeed, another source revealed to Us that it's just been a special time for the new family.

"They are both so in love with their little girl," a source says of West, 36, and Kim, 32. Add another insider of the rapper: "He doesn't leave North for more than an hour."

