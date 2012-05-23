Sweet treat for a hot couple!

Kim Kardashian and her beau Kanye West are really enjoying their time together at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye -- the perfect match!

The couple were caught by cameras cuddling in an ice cream parlor Wednesday while waiting for their cones. Kardashian, 31, and West, 34 -- who began dating in April -- shared a sweet hug in the store before taking their treats to go.

The reality star wore a low-cut nude dress for the dessert date while West dressed down in a black sweatshirt and jeans.

PHOTOS: All the stars at Cannes

Kardashian arrived earlier this week to attend the festival in the south of France, where West will debut a short art film/art installation, Cruel Summer, produced by his creative firm Donda.

"It's my first time to Cannes and it's amazing!" Kardashian tells Us Weekly. "I love it here."

PHOTOS: Kardashian's super-sexy Mexican vacation

Tuesday night, Kardashian briefly attended a party on P Diddy's yacht wearing a lacy black crop top and skirt that showed off her world-famous curves. She later met up with West, who arrived on a later flight; the couple went for photographed walking by the harbor together at 4 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Cuddle at Cannes