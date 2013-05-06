The Devil wears Prada -- and so did Kim Kardashian for a meeting and meal with Anna Wintour herself. With rapper/designer beau Kanye West at her side, the pregnant reality star, 32, was photographed going into the Vogue Editor-in-Chief's NYC home the evening of Sunday, May 5, for an intimate dinner. (A source confirms to Us Weekly that the couple dined with the fashion and magazine icon.)

Before heading out, the expectant brunette shared her latest pregnancy look -- one that hopefully impressed the legendary tastemaker -- via Instagram. "Prada kinda night! Style by rushkabergman BigLove." Emphasizing her baby bump and expanding curves in all the right places, Kardashian looked polished in a black, short-sleeved Prada dress with red-and-white flower detailing down the center; for the Wintour meeting, she wore her hair in simple, elegant side-swept waves with dramatic red lipstick and white pumps.

No word yet on what Kardashian and West, 35, discussed with Wintour, 63, who was recently named the Artistic Director of Vogue's publisher, Conde Nast. (Kardashian is back Stateside after a whirlwind trip abroad to Greece with her family, and then Paris with West.)

The trio are all expected to attend Monday night's 2013 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art -- with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Kristen Stewart, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Lawrence, Tiger Woods and girlfriend Lindsey Vonn (making their red carpet debut as a couple), among others.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Dine With Anna Wintour at Her NYC Home