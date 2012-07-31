Kimye hits Mexico!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headed South of the Border with some pals -- including Kardashian's family friend, Joe Francis -- for a little R & R last week.

This time, the group didn't stay at Francis' vacation home, and instead rented a private property together in a different, remote part of the country.

Francis shared snapshots of the group on his personal website -- including pics of them getting ready to zipline through the jungle, during which the party flew "between trees, [spanned] rope bridges, and shared memorable laughs," Francis writes on his website.

Kardashian and West also managed to squeeze in pooltime, sunbathing, and laid-back group meals.

How was the overall vibe during their getaway? "Totally relaxed!" a Kardashian insider shares.

