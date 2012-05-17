Kimye is taking their love international!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dined in London on Wednesday night at resaturant Zuma with another cute new couple: her brother Rob Kardashian and his girlfriend, up and coming singer Rita Ora.

Sitting side by side, Kim, 31, and singer Ora, 21, "seemed to really get on well together," an observer tells Us Weekly. "They were chatting constantly and laughing together, Kim was in a really good mood!"

Us Weekly confirmed back in December of last year that Rob, 24, and the R&B crooner were dating -- and they're stronger than ever, according to the Zuma witness. "Rita and Rob were clearly mad about each other and kept looking across the table into each other's eyes," the source adds.

Kardashian and rapper West, 34, were similarly more smitten than ever."When Kanye got up to leave he gave Kim a lovely tender kiss on the lips," the witness adds. "They're cute together!"

Also eating in the packed restaurant that night? Nicole Scherzinger and beau Lewis Hamilton and West's BFF and collaborator Jay-Z -- who also signed Ora to his record label. (Jay-Z's wife Beyonce is reportedly still in NYC with baby daughter Blue Ivy.)

