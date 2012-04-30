Kim Kardashian is racking up her frequent flier miles.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old E! reality star joined her new love Kanye West, 34, for brunch at The Lion in midtown NYC. Hours later, the jet-setting star landed in Washington D.C., where she was one of many celebrity guests at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton.

It was Kardashian's second time at the star-studded political bash. "I'm so grateful to Fox for the invite," she told Us Weekly. "It's always a fun night."

Kardashian also spent time mingling with Martha Stewart, 70, and Lindsay Lohan, 25. "We laughed and had a good time," Kardashian said of the Mean Girls star.

The Kardashian Konfidential author didn't stay in the nation's capital for long, though -- she was spotted on yet another date with West in NYC Sunday. After dining on Italian and Mediterranean fare at Serafina, the pair caught a showing of Wicked on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre.

Despite what naysers believe, the longtime pals' new relationship is the real deal, an insider recently told Us. "It's not a PR stunt. They're perfect for each other."

