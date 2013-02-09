Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Pack on PDA During Babymoon in Rio de Janeiro

kim kardashian kanye west brazil babymoon

UsWeekly

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ditched the wintry cold of New York for warmer climes on a recent romantic getaway to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The jet-setting couple, who were in Paris for fashion week at the end of January, kept things casual on their excursion, holding hands and grabbing lunch at the Braseiro Gavera restaurant on Friday, Feb. 8.

Kardashian, 32, hid her growing baby bump in a bright teal loose-fitting dress and cobalt heels. Her boyfriend West, 35, opted for his standard uniform of black T-shirt and black pants.

The couple popped over to tourist spot the Chinese View after their lunch, E! News reports, where the rapper appeared to surprise Kardashian with a small present that caused her to flash a huge smile.

West gifted the "Kim and Kourtney Take Miami" star with $65,000 worth of jewelry from Cartier during their trip to Paris last month, so it's anyone's guess what the "Mercy" rapper had up his sleeve this time around.

The trip is a welcome escape for Kardashian, who is currently in the midst of an ugly divorce battle with ex Kris Humphries, 28. Earlier this week, Humphries filed new court documents that slammed the reality star for her "unplanned" pregnancy.

"What is really going on here is that an 'urgency' in the form of an apparently unplanned pregnancy, something [Humphries] had nothing to do with, is perceived by [Kim] as an opportunity to gain a litigation advantage by trying to force this court to prematurely set this matter for trial," Humphries' attorney Marshall Waller argued in the papers.

"Indeed, why would [Kim] plan to get pregnant in the midst of divorce proceedings?" he continued.

Kardashian called off the couple's 72-day marriage on Oct. 31, 2011.

