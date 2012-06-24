Now hear this, naysayers: Kimye is the real deal!

On part two of the Kardashian family's extensive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter on OWN Sunday, Kim Kardashian once again defended her surprisingly intense romance with Kanye West.

Winfrey -- familiar with the 31-year-old's penchant for lightning fast romances that often fizzle out -- asked the reality star, "Is Kanye West your new fairy tale?"

Explained Kim: "We met almost a decade ago, we've known each other for a very long time, we've been friends for six or seven years," she said of the Grammy-winning rapper, 35. "I don't know why it took us so long to get together. I think we've always had an attraction to each other, but we've always been in other relationships or it wasn't the right timing."

(Kardashian's most talked-about relationship was with Kris Humphries, from whom she filed for divorce last October after just 72 days."

"One day it [the relationship with West] just happened," she offered. "It took me by surprise."

And it's anything but a publicity stunt, she insisted to Winfrey. "It's your heart you're playing with," she said. "I couldn't sacrifice my heart for a publicity stunt."

Although she denied talk of an imminent wedding or plans to move in together, she admitted, "To have him in my life this way, says a lot about us."

