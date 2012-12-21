Just because he wasn't present in the iconic annual Kardashian Christmas card doesn't mean Kanye West is on the outs with America’s favorite TV family.

The rapper, 35, will be joining girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her ever-expanding household for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash, Kim's brother Rob Kardashian tells E! News.

"My mom has a really big Christmas party every year on Christmas Eve," Rob, 25, said. "We all sleep over at the house, and on Christmas morning we wake up at like 6 a.m. and do presents. They all make breakfast, all the girls. We watch basketball. It's a family day."

And joining them this year will be Yeezy himself ("Of course," Rob smiled).

"I'm with the family, and that's the best part," the Dancing With the Stars alum said. "Everybody's been so busy. I finally get to see my little niece Penelope and it'll be nice to just hang out. I've been traveling so much."

"Christmas is home, so everyone will be home and we'll all hang out together," the dress sock entrepreneur added.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to Spend Christmas Together With Her Family