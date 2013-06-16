LOS ANGELES (AP) — It looks to be a baby girl for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Or does it?

The couple was keeping silent Sunday in the wake of multiple reports that Kardashian has given birth over the weekend, about a month premature.

But Kardashian's sister Khloe appears to have let a rather cryptic cat out of the bag on Twitter.

"I can not even begin 2describe the miracle that is now apart of our family. Mommy/baby are healthy &resting. We appreciate all of the love," she tweeted Sunday.

She quickly followed with a second tweet: "More info will come when the time is right! Thank you all for understanding! We love you all dearly! Overwhelmed with love right now."

Kardashian mom Kris Jenner linked to both tweets on her Twitter account.