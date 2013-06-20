Dare to be different! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby name of choice has been a hot topic since the moment the 32-year-old reality star announced in December that she was pregnant. And now that the tot is here -- Kardashian gave birth five weeks early on June 15 -- speculation is at a fever pitch.

So far, the proud new parents are keeping mum on the mystery and have yet to publicly comment (or tweet) about their bundle of joy. But one thing is certain: Their daughter's name is not, as rumors have suggested, a "K" name (a la mom Kim, dad Kanye, grandmother Kris, and aunts Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie).

"They're not quite ready to announce the name yet," a source close to the couple tells Us Weekly exclusively. "But the name definitely does not start with a K, despite all the rumors that have been out." (Some reports claim incorrectly that the baby's name is Kaidence Donda West; the middle name is a nod to West's late mother, Dr. Donda West.)

"Everybody is doing great," the insider adds of the happy family. "The baby is so sweet. Kanye is in love. Kim's real due date was July 12 -- Kanye's mom's birthday. That warmed his heart."

Of course, the rapper, 36, isn't the only one who's smitten with his newborn baby girl. Kardashian's sister Khloe, 28, couldn't help gushing about her niece on Twitter just one day after the tot made her debut.

"I cannot even begin 2 describe the miracle that is now a part of our family," she wrote on Sunday, June 16. "Mommy/baby are healthy & resting. We appreciate all the love."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Baby Name "Definitely Does Not Start With a K"