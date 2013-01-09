It may be atypically difficult to keep up with Kim Kardashian's baby-to-be. Despite network announcements to the contrary, the pregnant E! reality star, 32, and love Kanye West have no plans on introducing their child to fans via TV cameras (or still magazine photographers, for that matter), sources explain in the new Us Weekly, out now.

Although E!'s network president announced "we look forward to sharing the joy" shortly after rapper West, 35, announced the pregnancy in Atlantic City, NJ Dec. 30, Kardashian herself told Us Weekly "No" when asked if her unborn child would be on television.

"She doesn't even want the baby to be seen for the first six months," a source tells Us Weekly, adding that Kardashian is "ready to dial back from being so public." The insider adds that the first-time parents-to-be "have decided as a family that their baby is not going to be on the shows."

(The choice, however, is not a criticism of Kim's sister Kourtney, who has allowed her children Mason, 3, and Penelope, 6 months, to be filmed.) For much more on Kardashian's surprise pregnancy -- how they're getting ready, how Kim's divorce battle with Kris Humphries is dragging on, why West is "dying to propose" -- pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday.

