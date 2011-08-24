Mr. and Mrs. Humphries are ready to get carefree in Capri!

On Tuesday afternoon, newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were photographed arriving at the airport in Naples, Italy. As first reported at X17online, the couple briefly touched down in Paris -- and their ultimate honeymoon destination is the posh, ultra-exclusive island of Capri.

It won't be an extended vacay for Kardashian, 30, and Humphries, 26, who tied the knot Saturday in Montecito, Calif.

The reality star is scheduled to present at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards -- and pals are set to fete the couple's recent nuptials with another bash in NYC Aug. 31. Kim and sister Kourtney, 32, are set to start filming season 2 of Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

Kim blogged Aug. 22: "Wow!! What a weekend! I am officially Mrs. Humphries!!!"

