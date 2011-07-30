Let them eat cake!

Kim Kardashian and fiance Kris Humphries stopped by Hansen Cakes in Los Angeles on Friday for some wedding cake tasting. Although the 30-year-old bride-to-be has recently revved up her fitness routine, she put aside her wedding slimdown plans to find the perfect sugary confection for her and Humphries' big day.

An insider told Us Weekly Kardashian also stopped by Mark's Garden -- an upscale Sherman Oaks, Calif. flower shop specializing in arrangements for weddings and special events.

Although the reality star hasn't confirmed who will be designing her dress for the big day, she was spotted last month at Vera Wang's New York store. Kim's sister Khloe, 27, wore Vera Wang for her Sept. 2009 wedding to Lamar Odom. "I hope she does [Kim's, too]," Khloe gushed to E! News. "Just because I love her, and I feel like when you think of weddings, you think of Vera Wang. It would be a perfect fit."

On July 23, Kim and her NBA beau, 26, celebrated their bachelorette and bachelor parties in Las Vegas. Although they initially promised not to see each other, Kim wandered next door and crashed Humphries' fete at LAVO. A source told Us Humphries proudly kissed his fiance in front of the entire nightclub.