Kim Kardashian is not a happy flyer.

After enjoying her jaunt at the Cannes Film Festival, it was time for the E! star to head on back home to Los Angeles. But when she arrived at LAX, she found herself missing a few of the things she had in France.

"Very disappointed in British Airways for opening my luggage and taking some special items of mine! Some things are sentimental and not replaceable," Kardashian, 31, tweeted on Saturday.

"What happened to the days when you could lock your bags! We need to get back to that. There's no sense of security and no trust!" she continued before adding, "Shame on you."

A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells Us Weekly of the unfortunate event, "She was warned it happens, but it's just rude."

While in Cannes, France, Kardashian and her hot-and-heavy beau Kanye West, 34, were spotted hopping around the city's events together. They packed on the PDA while grabbing ice cream and posed together on the red carpet at West's Cannes Film Festival premiere of his art film/art installation, Cruel Summer.

At the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala on Thursday, the reality star wowed in a canary yellow Elie Saab gown, which featured two hip-high slits and a low-cut neckline.

