Kim Kardashian had a difficult pregnancy followed by an even more difficult labor, but now that baby North West is here -- several weeks ahead of schedule -- the 32-year-old reality star is settling in quite nicely to domesticity. After just a few days at home with her little girl, the first-time mom has tapped into her maternal instincts in a big way, the new issue of Us Weekly reveals.

"When I walked in to see her, Kim was holding the baby," longtime friend and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin tells Us. "I said, 'Oh, my God. You're a natural.' Kim said, 'I know -- it's so weird!'"

Indeed, Kardashian seems to have really found her groove with North, whom she and boyfriend Kanye West nicknamed Nori. Insiders say even she's surprised at how intuitive she is with the newborn.

"Breast-feeding is working for her and she already feels she has bonded with Nori," one source tells Us of the new mother.

Adds another confidant: "Kim is breast-feeding constantly. She's loving it."

As Us Weekly previously reported, baby Nori was born on June 15, 2013, weighing in at just 4 pounds, 15 ounces. "She's tiny and perfect," a source told Us after the little bundle of joy's birth.

Because she was so small, however, Kardashian and West had to wait a week to take her home. They finally checked out of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 21 -- and have been in blissful baby heaven ever since.

"They are both so in love with their little girl," a pal marveled.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian "Loves" Breast-Feeding, Is a "Natural" Mother