Older does equal wiser according to Kim Kardashian!

Oprah Winfrey asks the reality starlet all the tough questions about her controversial love life in Sunday's "Oprah's Next Chapter" episode featuring the Kardashian family.

After 72 days of marriage, Kardashian, 31, filed for divorce from Kris Humphries, 27, on October 31, 2011 after an over-the-top televised wedding. In March, Kardashian began dating rapper Kanye West, 35, and she tells Winfrey their age difference is a very good thing.

"Before, all my boyfriends were younger. I always dated 5 years younger," she explains in a preview of Winfrey's interview via RyanSeacrest.com. "Now I just love that I'm with someone that's a couple years older than me."

Why does she prefer an older man now? Kardashian says she's "totally growing up" after her divorce and surrounds herself with friends who are older and wiser. "I feel like I've had an epiphany over the past year from what I've been through and I am that changed person just from my own experiences."

And Kardashian's romance with West is heating up. A source told Us Weekly, "They're seriously talking marriage. And yes, she would [accept his proposal]."

