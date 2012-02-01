Those aren't crocodile tears!

On Sunday's finale of Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kim Kardashian didn't hold back on displaying her fragile emotional state. But now, looking back at the episode, the E! star has a sense of humor on certain things.

"Ok, I have to admit I do not look cute crying! LOL! And I do cry a lot," Kardashian, 31, wrote on her blog Tuesday, addressing her mascara-streaked face when she sobbed to her sister Kourtney, 32, over the demise of her marriage to her husband of 72 days, Kris Humphries, 26.

"These pics are so ugly I just had to share," she added on her blog, linking to a photo gallery of her other notable tear-filled moments on TV, including the time she broke down after losing an expensive diamond earring in Bora Bora.

When one fan tweeted at her, saying they "have the same crying face," Kardashian responded, "Omg I'm so sorry! Its the ugliest crying face ever! LOL."

