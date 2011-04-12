No more long-distance love!

A source tells the new Us Weekly (out Wednesday) that Kim Kardashian plans to move to New York by October to be closer to her beau of five months, New Jersey Nets forward Kris Humphries.

"Kim wants to live in NYC when Kris' season starts again," the insider says of the reality star, 30.

"She and Kourtney are probably going to film another season of their E! show ['Kourtney and Kim Take New York'] anyway, so it just makes sense."

Things have gotten serious for Kim and Humphries, 26, adds another pal: "This is it for her. I foresee an engagement this summer."

And Kim tells Us that it may be time to start packing. "It's the next normal step!" She says. "L.A. will always be my home, but it's about time I look in New York too."

Adds another source: "She's in NYC so much more now."

MORE ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Sexiest Celeb Siblings

The Kardashians Maintain They're No Brady Bunch

K.Stew's Bittersweet B-Day and More Couples News

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: The Kardashian brood's "kraziest" moments

PHOTOS: How Kim and Kourt took over New York

PHOTOS: The Kardashian sisters flaunt their bikini bods