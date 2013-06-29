Sleeping like a baby! In her first picture since giving birth to her daughter, North, on June 15, Kim Kardashian is seen enjoying what most new moms need after welcoming a newborn: A nap!

In a picture posted by sister Khloe Kardashian on her Facebook page, the first-time mom is seen resting comfortably on a couch, wrapped in a blanket while Khloe's boxer pup, Bernard, lays next to her. (Unfortunately, baby Nori is not in the picture).

"I love my lil baby so much," Khloe captioned the sweet pic, referring to her dog.

Since welcoming North five weeks early with beau Kanye West, Kim has been very quiet on her social channels, only tweeting a happy birthday message to Khloe on Thursday, June 27. It's unclear when Khloe's picture of Kim was taken.

No doubt the 32-year-old is pretty exhausted while she adjusts to her tiny bundle of joy, who weighed in at just 4 pounds 15 ounces. Although the reality star may be tired, she is a "natural" with baby North and loves breastfeeding, as Us Weekly reports in the new issue.

"Breast-feeding is working for her and she already feels she has bonded with Nori," a source tells Us. Adds another, "Kim is breast-feeding constantly. She's loving it."

While West, 36, was seen out and about with Kris Jenner on Thursday, June 27, at a Calabasas movie theater, Kim has been laying low at home since leaving the hospital on June 21.

"They are both so in love with their little girl," a friend of the new parents revealed.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Naps In First Photo Since Having Baby North: Picture