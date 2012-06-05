Kardashian family road trip gone wrong.

Kim Kardashian tweeted Monday about the "fun times" on a family road trip from L.A. to San Diego, but a source tells Us Weekly she was nearly involved in a terrible car accident.

"Right behind her there was an awful like 10 car crash, but she wasn't in it," the source tells Us.

"Kim is ok," the source confirmed.

On Monday, Kardashian, 31, tweeted, "Family road trip! It's been a while since everyone has gotten together like this! Fun Times."

"San Diego here we come!" she added. "Can't wait to spend time with my grandma MJ! I'm definitely stopping for some tacos and tamarindo candy while we are there!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Nearly Involved in 10-Car Accident