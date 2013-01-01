So far, Kim Kardashian's first pregnancy has been smooth sailing!

Three months pregnant with Kanye West's baby, the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star tells Us Weekly she's been lucky to avoid the dreaded morning sickness most expectant mothers face in the early stages of pregnancy.

PHOTOS: Most stylish celeb moms-to-be

"I have felt good. I haven't had any morning sickness, but it still isn't the easiest," the mom-to-be told Us on New Year's Eve when she hosted a bash at Las Vegas nightclub 1OAK. "People always say it's easy and fun. It's definitely an adjustment learning about your body and stuff like that. I've been feeling really good so that's good."

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pack on the PDA

Clad in a black dress with lace details, Kardashian, 32, attended the party on the arm of boyfriend of eight months West, 35, who surprised Kardashian when revealing her pregnancy to New Jersey concertgoers on Dec. 30. ("Make some noise for my baby mama," West told the audience of 5,000 at Atlantic City's Revel Resort.)

Calling the next phase of their lives together "so exciting," the pregnant star says she intends to find out the gender of her firstborn -- when the time is right.

"Of course I do want to know. I can't find out yet, but I do want to know," she told Us at Monday night's party.

VIDEO: Inside Kim's close bond with Kanye

Once Kardashian's divorce from Kris Humphries is settled, a source close to West hints that the dad-to-be will get down on one knee and propose to Kardashian. Says a pal: "He's told friends and family he was gonna [marry] her since the day they met."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Kim Kardashian talks to ET's Christina McLarty: 'Pregnancy is hard'

Kanye confirms Kim's pregnancy

Celebrity babies of the year