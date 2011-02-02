Does Scott Disick want to trade in one Kardashian sister for another?

As if!

Kim Kardashian LOL'd after one tabloid mag claimed that Disick -- her sister Kourtney's man and father to little Mason -- was "in love" and "obsessed" with her.

"OMG Scott," Kim, 30, tweeted jokingly. "I had no idea u felt this way. Kourtney, we need to talk!"

Retorted Disick: "I had to confess, I couldn't take it anymore!"

Kourtney, 31, meanwhile, stayed above the fray entirely, tweeting a spiritual message courtesy of rapper/minister Rev Run: "'Stay prayed up ... You should ALWAYS be able to have a good sleep, knowing that Gods is ALWAYS awake" Love this! Prayer time!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Find out how Kim worships groundhogs

Kim and Kourtney move to New York

Get the scoop on the hottest fashion trends

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Remember these "krazy" Kardashian moments?

PHOTOS: Kourtney's wild pregnancy

PHOTOS: Kim's craziest outfits ever