Kim Kardashian on Scott Disick Romance Rumor
Does Scott Disick want to trade in one Kardashian sister for another?
As if!
Kim Kardashian LOL'd after one tabloid mag claimed that Disick -- her sister Kourtney's man and father to little Mason -- was "in love" and "obsessed" with her.
"OMG Scott," Kim, 30, tweeted jokingly. "I had no idea u felt this way. Kourtney, we need to talk!"
Retorted Disick: "I had to confess, I couldn't take it anymore!"
Kourtney, 31, meanwhile, stayed above the fray entirely, tweeting a spiritual message courtesy of rapper/minister Rev Run: "'Stay prayed up ... You should ALWAYS be able to have a good sleep, knowing that Gods is ALWAYS awake" Love this! Prayer time!"
