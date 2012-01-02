2011 might not have been Kim Kardashian's best year, but she's looking forward to a great 2012!

The 31-year-old reality star told Us Weekly Saturday at Tao Nightclub in Las Vegas that she's excited about "moving forward and not looking back."

"I think a good lesson I learned about myself is to always follow your heart, and I think I'll never stop doing that," she said. "[I'm looking forward to] just having a really good 2012 and soaking in all the lessons learned in 2011. That's it. Simple."

After filing for divorce from Kris Humphries on Oct. 31, Kardashian "took off for two months" and "moved into [her] mom's house [in L.A]."

"I didn't wear a stitch of makeup," she said. "I really enjoyed that. But, it's fun to get all dressed up and glommed up again for tonight."

