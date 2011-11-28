The world's biggest reality star is having a harsh reality check.

In a new cover interview with Glamour magazine, Kim Kardashian (alongside sisters Khloe and Kourtney) gets downright blunt about her prospects for a husband and kids in the wake of her headline-making split from Kris Humphries.

"I believe in love and the dream of having a perfect relationship, but my idea of it has changed," says Kim, 31, who filed for divorce on Oct. 31 after just 72 days of marriage to Humphries, 26. "I think I need to not live in a fairy tale like that. I think I maybe need to just snap out of it and be a little more realistic."

Although happily married sister Khloe, 27, tries to dissuade Kim from those dark thoughts ("I know you will get [love] again," she says), the mini-mogul says she needs to be "realistic…that what I want isn't possible."

And that means, perhaps, no children of her own. "At first I was like, I want six kids. Then I went down to four, then I was down to three.and now I'm like, maybe I won't have any," she says glumly. "Maybe I'll just be a good aunt…At this moment in my life, I feel like maybe I'm not supposed to have kids and all that."

Interjects Khloe: "Oh my God. Don't be dramatic all of a sudden!"

"That's how I feel," insists Kim, whose sister Kourtney has a son Mason, nearly 2, with love Scott Disick. "Maybe my fairy tale has a different ending than I dreamed it would. But that's OK."

