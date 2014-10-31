Kim Kardashian posts adorable photos of North in her Halloween outfit
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a little stinker on their hands.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was in the Halloween spirit on Friday and so was her daughter, North West.
On Friday morning, Kim posted three pictures of her daughter dressed as an adorable skunk for Halloween.
"My little stinker is waiting to show daddy her costume. Halloween has started early this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram about a photo of North walking down the stairs.
In another photo, North appears to be running through the house, to which Kim captioned, "A skunk is on the loose!!!!"
This is obviously a "rodent problem" that Kim and Kanye love having.
