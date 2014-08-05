Paging Mrs. West! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to share what she says is her new passport photo. The heavily made-up mom of North West posed in front of a white wall with brushed-back hair and the same cleavage-baring Ulyana Sergeenko ensemble she wore on the Aug. 4 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

“New passport pic #Mrs.West #NameChange,” she captioned the image.

The reality star, who has already changed her name on Twitter and Instagram to Kim Kardashian West, has been open about her decision to take her rapper hubby Kanye West’s last name.

Less than a week after he popped the question at San Francisco’s AT&T Park in October 2013, the Yeezus rapper confidently told Ryan Seacrest that Kardashian would take his name.

"It’s an unfair level of awesomeness in one person to be that smart, to be that nice, to be … blatantly fine as hell," he said of his future bride at the time. "Like, one of the most beautiful people of all time. She’s not hard to wake up to."