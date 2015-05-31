(E!

Kim Kardashian is pregnant! The reality star is expecting her second child with Kanye West, it was revealed on Sunday. Watch below!

The announcement came at the very end of the mid-season finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” A trailer for the second half of the season was shown, featuring Kardashian confirming she’s pregnant again. In the preview, the star is seen getting the good news at the doctor, where a technician says of her ultrasound, “This little black circle is exactly what you want to see.”

The teaser then cuts to a grinning Kardashian telling sister Khloe, “I just got the blood tests back and I am pregnant!” Khloe immediately yells out a happy, “What?!” Interestingly, Kardashian live-tweeted the “KUWTK” episode as it aired on E!, but has not yet commented on the big next featured at the end.

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for more information.