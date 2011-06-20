Get ready for less of Kim Kardashian!

The recently engaged reality star is planning to lose some weight before saying "I do" to NBA player Kris Humphries.

When one of Kardashian's followers tweeted Monday that they were "on [their] way to GNC to by some QuickTrim," the 30-year-old responded: "Take some for me! I'm about to start again! Wedding slimdown."

Kardashian, who is famous worldwide for her voluptuous figure, told Us Weekly that growing up she "never knew how to embrace curves."

Luckily, "our parents raised us to be comfortable in our own skin," she said. "Now I think we like to wear tight things, we love feeling good, taking care of ourselves, wearing what we want."

But the bride-to-be -- who works with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson -- shouldn't get too thin before she walks down the aisle. Humphries' favorite part of her body? "Obviously my butt," she told Us.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Take a look at the Kardashians's best bikini moments over the years

See what your favorite celebs are up to this week

Kim and more celeb eye candy

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Kardashian family vacation in Bora Bora

PHOTOS: Kardashians' hot bikini bods

PHOTOS: Kim's best booty moments