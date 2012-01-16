On Sunday's Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kim Kardashian finally realized it was time to face the hard truth that she rushed into wedding Kris Humphries.

Though she had begun to see the warning signs on prior episodes of the E! series, a conversation with sister Khloe Kardashian brought Kim, 30, to the breaking point -- so much so that she considered breaking things off with him right then and there.

"It's so hard to get on the same page," she reasoned of her bond with then-husband Humphries, 26. "We're so off!"

Instead of spending time with his wife, Humphries tried to bond with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who were quick to dis his marriage to Kim. When Humphries commented on Kourtney and Disick's PDA and suggested they "get married already," the couple replied: "We were going to…until we saw what marriage was like."

"It seems whenever I'm around Kim and Kris there's some kind of tension," Kourtney said. "It's just awkward to even be around them."

Later, Kim got emotional when discussing her marriage with Khloe. "I'm just so unhappy in life and I don't like who I am in this marriage," she told Khloe, after apologizing for being "mean." "I don't like who I am to him, to myself. My gut and my heart is telling me I did this too fast and I'm embarrassed. I got caught up in the fairytale of it and I'm not happy."

In an attempt to keep the peace, Khloe -- who wed L.A. Lakers star Lamar Odom after just 32 days together -- asked her sister if she'd be willing to wait until the couple returned to Los Angeles from New York, to see if things sorted themselves out.

Dismissed Kim, who filed for divorce October 31, citing irreconcilable differences: "I don't know."

"I've been so focused on my relationship with Kris and let the relationship with my family slide and that's not who I want to be," she reasoned. "I'm embarrassed that I let my own issues and relationship get in the way."

