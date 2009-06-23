Kim Kardashian Reveals Her 'Girl Crush'
The sexy reality star Kim Kardashian disclosed to ET's Mark Steines which actress she has a "girl crush" on.
"I'm totally a Megan Fox fan. That's really the only reason I'm here," Kim told ET as she walked the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' red carpet with her boyfriend Reggie Bush.
"Megan Fox is so hot. She is like my girl crush and I don't have girl crushes. She's probably his girl crush too," she says pointing to Reggie.
