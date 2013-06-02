NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West can pass down that leather skirt to his future child: He and Kim Kardashian are expecting a daughter.

The big reveal of the baby's sex came Sunday night on Kardashian's E! reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kardashian said she was excited to be having a girl and added, "Who doesn't want a girl?" She added that that's what Kanye wanted as well.

The couple didn't let on about what the baby would be before Sunday's show aired, with Kardashian saying that they were buying all-white clothes for the baby so people wouldn't guess the baby's gender.

Kardashian is due to give birth to the couple's first child sometime this summer.