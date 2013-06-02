Kim Kardashian reveals she's having a girl!

By Wonderwall Editors

Think pink!

On the season premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on Sunday, June 2, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and Kanye West are expecting a baby girl!

Surrounded by her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe Kardashian-Odom and Kourtney Kardashian -- but no Kanye -- Kim, 32, grew emotional as her doctor performed an ultrasound and delivered the news she'd been waiting to hear.

"I'm so excited we're having a girl. Who doesn't want a girl? I think they are the best," she told the camera. "And I know that's really what Kanye has always wanted. He wanted a little girl."

Earlier in the day, Kim was feted by about 100 guests including her family members and celebs Kelly Osbourne, Maria Menounos, Melanie Brown, Kimberly Stewart and Tracy Anderson at a baby shower at a private estate in Beverly Hills, Calif. The women wore baby's breath crowns at the soiree.

Kanye made an appearance, along with several members of his family, reports People. "Kim and Kanye were so cute -- he rubbed her belly," Kim's aunt Karen Houghton told the magazine. "They're just really blessed. It's such a happy day." People also reports that Kim wore a white, long-sleeved pleated dress to the bash.

A source told Us Weekly that the Kardashian clan put on a united front at the party, which was planned by Sharon Sacks: "The sisters were dressed as garden goddesses!" A pal also told Us that in lieu of gifts, the couple "asked for donations to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago."

