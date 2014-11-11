It's probably not a surprise that Kim Kardashian's favorite handbag is a custom piece, but the partial creator of her favorite bag may surprise you: Her 17-month-old daughter, North West.

On Monday, via Instagram, Kim debuted the Hermes bag that she got on her 34th birthday, a gift from her husband Kanye West.

"Me & my bae out today. Wearing my favorite bag painted by my little North," she captioned the photo.

A closer look at the bag shows colorful paint platter and a tiny orange handprint, presumably North's. The story of the bag, however, may be even cuter than the bag itself.

"Kanye had a box, a purse, this Hermes purse and I opened it and I thought it was so cool," she told reporters at her 34th birthday. "It was all painted really cool and then there was my computer and it said play. I pressed play and my daughter was sitting outside painting the purse."

She continued, "I thought it was an artist that painted the purse, some custom thing, so I thought it was some new artist and it was my daughter. It was amazing and I have it all on video."

Given that Hermes bags run upwards of $10,000 and beyond, that's one expensive canvas!