Justice worked in Kim Kardashian's favor Tuesday.

Shortly after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kris Humphries in October 2011, publicist Jonathan Jaxson became a talking head on various news programs, where he claimed to be her employee from 2007 to 2009. He also alleged that the couple's 72-day marriage was "staged" for the cameras.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old E! star's lawyers issued a statement to Us Weekly, saying: "Kim Kardashian is very happy to announce that she has reached a settlement of her claims against Jonathan Jaxson. ... Kim is extremely pleased with the outcome of the matter."

As part of the settlement, Jaxson issued a public apology on his official website. "I wanted to apologize publicly to Kim Kardashian for any confusion that I may have caused by the personal statements I made recently regarding Kim Kardashian," Jaxson wrote. "I would like to further clarify that I did not have any firsthand knowledge of Kim's relationship with Kris."

"Any statement I made regarding Kim and her marriage was my opinion only and was not intended to imply firsthand knowledge of Kim's thoughts and feelings."