Kim Kardashian Settles With Publicist Jonathan Jaxson, Receives Public Apology
Justice worked in Kim Kardashian's favor Tuesday.
Shortly after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kris Humphries in October 2011, publicist Jonathan Jaxson became a talking head on various news programs, where he claimed to be her employee from 2007 to 2009. He also alleged that the couple's 72-day marriage was "staged" for the cameras.
On Wednesday, the 31-year-old E! star's lawyers issued a statement to Us Weekly, saying: "Kim Kardashian is very happy to announce that she has reached a settlement of her claims against Jonathan Jaxson. ... Kim is extremely pleased with the outcome of the matter."
As part of the settlement, Jaxson issued a public apology on his official website. "I wanted to apologize publicly to Kim Kardashian for any confusion that I may have caused by the personal statements I made recently regarding Kim Kardashian," Jaxson wrote. "I would like to further clarify that I did not have any firsthand knowledge of Kim's relationship with Kris."
"Any statement I made regarding Kim and her marriage was my opinion only and was not intended to imply firsthand knowledge of Kim's thoughts and feelings."
