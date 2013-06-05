Kim Kardashian's baby shower was a picture-perfect occasion. On Wednesday, June 5 -- three days after she and her friends and family gathered in Beverly Hills to celebrate her baby joy -- the pregnant 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to share a sweet snapshot from the event.

The photo, also posted to Instagram and Kim's blog, shows the ethereally attired beauty flanked by sister Kourtney and six other festively outfitted ladies. "My besties!" she captioned the pic.

Kim, expecting a daughter with boyfriend Kanye West in July, was the guest of honor at Sunday's lavish bash, held at pal Shelli Azoff's home. Around a hundred guests -- including NeNe Leakes, Nicole Richie, Tracy Anderson, Maria Menounos, Malika Haqq, Robin Antin, Brittny Gastineau, Lisa Gastineau, Carole Bayer Sager, Kim Stewart, and Kelly Osbourne -- turned out to fete the first-time mom-to-be.

A source told Us Weekly that Kim and her sisters were "dressed as garden goddesses," in white dresses and floral head wreaths. Kim's long, floaty frock was a Lanvin design, with a deep V-neck and sheer, billowy sleeves.

According to an eyewitness, deliveries of large white tulips and white roses were seen being brought into the home where the party was held. Guests were met with valet parking guards while a mix of eclectic music (think Bruno Mars and Daft Punk) played in the background.

Later that night, on the eighth season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim officially confirmed that she and West are expecting a baby girl. (Us Weekly first reported the news back in February.)

"I'm so excited we're having a girl," she gushed on the episode. "Like, who doesn't want a girl? They're the best. And I know that's what Kanye has always wanted. He wanted a little girl."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Shares Baby Shower Photo of Her "Besties"