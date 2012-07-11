Tis the season for Kim Kardashian to show off her curves in some seriously sexy swimwear!

The 31-year-old reality star shared a new photo from a recent bikini shoot on her blog on Wednesday. "Sunrise summertime shoot! #nofilter #nophotoshop," she posted along with the pic of her ultra-bronzed body clad in a tan string bikini.

No word if this bikini has boyfriend Kanye West's approval. West, who designs his own clothing line recently gave his girlfriend fashion advice on what to wear to her Scott Disick's restaurant opening during an episode of the hit E! reality show.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is still high off the birth of her niece, Penelope Scotland Disick, whom her sister Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to on Sunday.

"I'm so in love with my niece!" Aunt Kim, who's already aunt to Kourtney and boyfriend Scott's 2-year-old son, Mason, tweeted, adding on her blog, "She is absolutely perfect!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy New Bikini Shot