Kim Kardashian revealed more than just her mom-to-be glow when she stepped out in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Wearing a black tuxedo jacket over a blue, skin-tight, strapless dress with silver-framed cutouts that exposed her ample cleavage, the three-months-pregnant E! reality star showed off her curvier-than-ever figure (but no baby bump -- yet).

The racy frock isn't exactly your typical maternity wear, but Kardashian isn't your typical first-time mother, either. Two days earlier, at an event in Calgary, Canada, the 32-year-old brunette beauty donned a different but equally revealing ensemble: a body-hugging Dolce and Gabbana skirt suit over a sheer blouse and black bra.

Speaking to Us Weekly about her pregnancy on New Year's Eve, just one day after boyfriend Kanye West announced the happy news at a concert in New Jersey, the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star said: "I have felt good. I haven't had any morning sickness, but it still isn't the easiest. People always say it's easy and fun. It's definitely an adjustment learning about your body and stuff like that."

Still, the mom-to-be couldn't be happier. "It's true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us," she blogged, referring to her late father Robert Kardashian, Sr. -- who died of esophageal cancer in 2003 -- and West's mother, Donda, who passed away in 2007.

"Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family," she added. "Happy New Year!!!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Shows Major Cleavage, Pregnancy Curves in Revealing Cutout Dress: Picture