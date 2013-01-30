Girls' night! Mom-to-be Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out without boyfriend Kanye West on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The pregnant reality star met up with pal Serena Williams for dinner at Nobu restaurant in L.A.

"I simply cannot get out of bed," Williams, 31, tweeted earlier that evening, to which Kardashian replied, "You better! We have dinner tonight!"

Despite her exhaustion, the tennis pro rallied! "Getting dressed now!" she wrote back.

And the ladies ended up having a great time together. "Fun girls night!!! But where's my nose Serena Williams? Lol. Too flashy," Kardashian joked of a picture the pals took with too bright of a flash.

"Such a fun night," Williams agreed. "Love you!"

The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star flaunted her pregnancy curves in a short, black lace dress during the night out. She wore the same ensemble for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with sister Kourtney Kardashian earlier that same day.

The first-time mom-to-be also accessorized the sexy little black dress with some major bling. "Twinkle twinkle little star," she captioned a photo of her gorgeous, star-shaped ring that covered four fingers.

Kardashian has been loving her bling lately. After a shopping spree with West, 35, at the Cartier store in Paris on Jan. 25, she tweeted a photo of five stunning bracelets from the jeweler on her wrist. The estimated cost of her accessories? $65,000!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump Hanging Out With Serena Williams