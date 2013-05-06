Parents-to-be who love Givenchy! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are expecting their first child together in July, posed together on the red carpet in custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci ensembles at the Costume Institute Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6.

PHOTOS: 2013 Met Gala red carpet looks

Kardashian, 32, showed off her growing baby bump in a long flower print jersey dress with a high slit. She accessorized the look with matching gloves and sandals. Boyfriend West, 35, sported a black tuxedo in grain-de-poudre with satin details and a black satin bow tie.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye's sweetest PDA moments

"I love fashion and I really am excited to see everyone's take on punk," Kardashian told Vogue.com about this year's theme of Punk: Chaos to Couture. "I know it's different for everybody . . . everyone has their own take on it, so it will be really interesting to me to see what the designers and everyone else thinks about punk."

PHOTOS: Kim's baby bump style

"I think mine and Riccardo's version of punk for me is probably not the mohawk typical punk that you would really envision," she added.

Click here to view the live stream (+ archived version) of the 2013 Met Gala on Vogue.com.

Tell Us: Do you like Kardashian and West's 2013 Met Gala ensembles?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump, Wears Flower Print Dress With Kanye West at Met Gala 2013