Kim Kardashian shows off blond hair, narrow waist

Kim Kardashian seems to have taken a more relaxed approach to fashion since giving birth to daughter North West in June. The 32-year-old reality star -- once famous for her edgy style, skintight dresses, and sky-high stilettos -- has been rocking a more low-key look in recent weeks. Exhibit A? This casual-chic ensemble she wore on Wednesday.

Stepping out sans North in Beverly Hills, Calif., the first-time mom looked effortlessly pulled together in cuffed, olive-colored slacks and a loose white blouse cinched at the waist with a gold belt. She kept her eyes hidden behind sunglasses, and her newly dyed blond hair hung in loose waves around her shoulders.

"I think she wanted to go blond this time because she wanted a big change," hairstylist George Papanikolas told Us Weekly recently of Kardashian's hair makeover. "It was Kim's idea to go blond, but everyone around her had some influence, including myself."

He added, "We went over a lot of photos and looks for inspiration, which is the best way to communicate hair color. That way we were able to come to an agreement of a blond that is realistic considering her natural hair color, and would be the most flattering to her skin tone."

Kardashian debuted her blond hair over Labor Day weekend but has otherwise been scarce in public. Sources told Us last month that she's working hard behind the scenes to get her pre-baby body back. "She thinks it will take her at least another month and a half to get to where she wants to be," one insider said in August.

Added another source, "She knows her body really well, and she also knows from years of dieting and taking care of her body that a crash course never works."

