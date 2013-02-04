Training for the mommy marathon? While the rest of the world was getting ready for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian was busy running errands -- with baby bump on full display.

The E! reality star dressed down in black spandex and a black stretch top while she made her way through Beverly Hills just ahead of the big game, opting for sneakers instead of heels and keeping her long waves pulled back away from her face.

Later that night, Kardashian took to Twitter to express her excitement about the big game -- or more importantly, Beyonce's halftime performance.

"I heard there was this little football game at the Beyonce concert today...Is that true?" she tweeted jokingly.

Kardashian's boyfriend, Kanye West, is good pals with Beyonce's husband Jay-Z, who was on-hand in New Orleans to support his superstar wife in her knock-out performance.

Kardashian's look was a far cry from her usual fully made-up, high-heeled appearance -- and possibly an indication of the 32-year-old’s gradual transition into parenthood.

Just a few days earlier, on Thursday, Jan. 31, she showed off her sudden baby belly in a photo she posted to Instagram.

"Well hello there! #PoppedOuttaNowhere!!!" she captioned the shot, in which she goofs off with sister Khloe, 28.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy with West back in December, and her family has been excitedly awaiting the baby's arrival in July ever since.

"She's having one [craving] for giant cookies from BJs," proud mom Kris Jenner shared with E! News last week. "Last night she craved French fries, Chinese chicken salad and artichokes."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Spandex Outfit on Super Bowl Sunday