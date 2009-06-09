Kim Kardashian has a new 'do.

The reality star sports another wig (remember her blond one?) for an O magazine photo shoot.

"This shoot was the first time I worked with famed hair stylist Ken Paves. He completely transformed my hair! Check it out! We used a wig!" she writes on her blog.

Kardashian wasn't the only celeb who changed up her look for Oprah Winfrey's mag.

"I can't give away the concept just yet, but it involved other reality stars. Trista from The Bachelorette was there, American Idol judge Kara and a bunch more," she writes.

Kardashian continues: "This isn't the first time I've experimented with wigs haha. Remember my blond wig?? What do u think of me with short hair?"