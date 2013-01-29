Baby on board! Kim Kardashian rocked a tiny baby bump while on her way to the gym in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

The pregnant reality TV star ditched her sky-high heels for running shoes and her designer duds for a casual all-black ensemble for her jaunt to the gym, though she kept her stunner shades firmly in place.

"There's no place like home!" Kardashian tweeted on Monday. She and boyfriend Kanye West, 35, had been overseas for the past week for Paris Fashion Week, soaking in the sights and shopping for pricey jewelry at a Cartier store in the City of Lights.

In a photo she shared with fans over the weekend, Kardashian showed off her latest gift from West -- five eye-popping gold bracelets from the luxe jeweler that ETOnline estimates to cost $65,000.

"The Don strikes again!" she captioned the shot.

The 32-year-old starlet, who announced her pregnancy with West on New Year's Eve (just hours after the hip-hop star excitedly revealed the news during a show in Atlantic City), is expected to give birth in July.

